Prosecutor: Ocean County Man Admits Role In Fatal Alcohol-Related Crash

A 24-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to causing the death of a passenger in his car while driving drunk, authorities said.

Jeydon Lowe of Barnegat pleaded guilty on Wednesday to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

When Lowe is sentenced before Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter on March 19, the State will recommend a state prison sentence of seven years, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, Billhimer said.

At about 5:30 p.m. last March 25, Stafford Township police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Stafford Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit found that a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt drive by Lowe was traveling eastbound on Stafford Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed, Billhimer said.

Lowe lost control of the vehicle as he was trying to make a right-hand turn and crashed into a tree, the prosecutor said.

A passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, Robert Parlin, 24, of Little Egg Harbor, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

Lowe suffered minor injuries and was treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Stafford Township.

A search warrant was obtained for a draw of his blood. On April 14, 2020, detectives received the laboratory results from the blood draw which indicated that Lowe had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of nearly .12 percent.

An operator of a motor vehicle is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where his/her BAC is .08 or greater.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.