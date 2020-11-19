Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: TRIBUTE: Giant Of Industry, Creator Of Modern Commuter Ferry Arthur Imperatore Sr Dies At 95
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Ocean County Man, 56, Admits Fatal Alcohol-Involved Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Douglas Thompson
Douglas Thompson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 56-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to fatally rear-ending another motorist from Toms River in an alcohol-related crash, authorities said.

Douglas Thompson of Jackson, pleaded guilty to death by auto on Thursday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Thompson entered his plea before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan.

When he is sentenced on Jan. 11, 2021, the state is recommending a state prison term of five years, Billhimer said. 

Thompson also is expected to plead guilty at the time of his sentencing to driving while intoxicated, according to Billhimer.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Toms River Township Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Stevens Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash. 

Thomas Marciano, 65, of Toms River, was stopped behind a motor vehicle making a left-hand turn when he was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Thompson, Billhimer said.

Marciano was taken to Community Medical Center and subsequently flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Marciano ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 28, the prosecutor said.

Thompson submitted to chemical breath testing after the crash. His Blood Alcohol Concentration was .17 percent, or more twice the  legal limit, Billhimer said.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron handled the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.