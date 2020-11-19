Prosecutor: Ocean County Man, 56, Admits Fatal Alcohol-Involved Crash

A 56-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to fatally rear-ending another motorist from Toms River in an alcohol-related crash, authorities said.

Douglas Thompson of Jackson, pleaded guilty to death by auto on Thursday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Thompson entered his plea before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan.

When he is sentenced on Jan. 11, 2021, the state is recommending a state prison term of five years, Billhimer said.

Thompson also is expected to plead guilty at the time of his sentencing to driving while intoxicated, according to Billhimer.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Toms River Township Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Stevens Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Thomas Marciano, 65, of Toms River, was stopped behind a motor vehicle making a left-hand turn when he was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Thompson, Billhimer said.

Marciano was taken to Community Medical Center and subsequently flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Marciano ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 28, the prosecutor said.

Thompson submitted to chemical breath testing after the crash. His Blood Alcohol Concentration was .17 percent, or more twice the legal limit, Billhimer said.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.