Prosecutor: Little Egg Harbor Man, 26, Charged With 'Assault By Auto' After High-Speed Crash

A 26-year-old driver from Little Egg Harbor has been charged in connection with a head-on, three-car crash in late July, authorities said.

Hunter Dyer was charged with two counts of "assault by auto" after turning himself on Thursday at the Stafford Township Police Headquarters, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Police officers from the Stafford Township were called on July 25 on a report of a collision involving three vehicles near Route 72 West and East Bay Avenue, Billhimer said.

A joint investigation found that a 2012 Hyundai driven by Dyer was traveling eastbound on Route 72 "at an extremely high rate of speed," the prosecutor said.

Dyer’s Hyundai collided with a 2015 Lexus and then struck a 1999 Lincoln; Billhimer said. Both the Lexus and the Lincoln were traveling westbound on Route 72, he said.

The Lincoln subsequently collided with the shoulder guardrail and rotated several times, according to Billhimer.

Two passengers from the Lincoln were flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Billhimer.

Dyer was taken to Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Stafford where there was a warranted draw of his blood, Billhimer said.

Laboratory results from the blood draw showed that Dyer had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .15 percent, according to Billhimer.

In New Jersey, a driver is presumed to be over the legal limit for alcohol consumption when his BAC is .08 or greater. That means that Dyer's blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the state's legal limit, authorities said.

Dyer surrendered himself to Stafford police on Thursday, with his lawyer, and was released on a summons pending a future court appearance, the prosecutor said.

Billhimer thanked his office's Vehicular Homicide Unit, the Stafford Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their help in the investigation.

