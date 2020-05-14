Prosecutor: Kilo Of Cocaine, Firearms, Meth Seized In Ocean County SWAT Team Raid

The Ocean County SWAT Team seized more than two pounds of cocaine, loaded weapons, cash and other drugs from a pair of suspected dealers, authorities said.

Victor Mendoza-Gutierrez, 24, of Manchester, and Jose Quintero, 36, of Brick, were arrested after a search of their homes turned up multiple loaded firearms, more than a kilo of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia indicative of drug sales, a high-end security system and about $30,000 in cash, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Mendoza-Gutierrez was arrested at his house while Quintero was taken into custody in a motor vehicle stop, Billhimer said.

Both men were charged with possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute; maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility and weapons charges.

Quintero was held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. Mendoza-Gutierrez was booked and released from Manchester Township Police Headquarters pending a future court appearance.

Billhimer thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Northern Ocean County/Monmouth Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (HIDTA), Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Brick Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Brick Township Police Department SERT, Lakewood Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for their combined assistance in this investigation.

