Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Prosecutor: Kilo Of Cocaine, Firearms, Meth Seized In Ocean County SWAT Team Raid

Jon Craig
Victor Mendoza-Gutierrez, left, and Jose Quintero
Victor Mendoza-Gutierrez, left, and Jose Quintero Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

The Ocean County SWAT Team seized more than two pounds of cocaine, loaded weapons, cash and other drugs from a pair of suspected dealers, authorities said.

Victor Mendoza-Gutierrez, 24, of Manchester, and Jose Quintero, 36, of Brick, were arrested after a search of their homes turned up multiple loaded firearms, more than a kilo of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia indicative of drug sales, a high-end security system and about $30,000 in cash, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Mendoza-Gutierrez was arrested at his house while Quintero was taken into custody in a motor vehicle stop, Billhimer said.

Both men were charged with possession of cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with intent to distribute; maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility and weapons charges.

Quintero was held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. Mendoza-Gutierrez was booked and released from Manchester Township Police Headquarters pending a future court appearance.

Billhimer thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Northern Ocean County/Monmouth Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (HIDTA), Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Brick Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Brick Township Police Department SERT, Lakewood Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for their combined assistance in this investigation.

