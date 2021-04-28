Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Sex Offender Failed To Register

A 61-year-old convicted sex offender from Ocean County failed to let authorities know where he has been living, they said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said that Thomas Lockhart of Seaside Park was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Lockhart had been living at the Desert Palm Motel in Seaside Park, and then allegedly moved without registering or notifying the appropriate local law enforcement agencies, according to Billhimer.

On April 19, a warrant was issued for Lockhart’s arrest, the prosecutor said.

Manchester Township police stopped a vehicle driven by Lockhart on Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident, and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case, or others allegedly violating Megan’s Law requirements, are encouraged to call Sergeant John Argento of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929 2027, ext. 2903.

For further information, click on the State Police Sex Offender Internet Registry at http://www.njsp.org/sex-offender-registry/index.shtml

