Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Murder Suspect's Phone Had 1,000 Child Pornography Images

A 44-year-old Ocean County man previously arrested for murder is now charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Angelo Grenci, 44, of Berkeley Township was served with the new charges on Tuesday in Ocean County Jail, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A murder charge was filed against Grenci on Nov. 24 in connection with the stabbing death of Carlton Williams, 50, of Seaside Heights, Billhimer said.

The ex-con previously was featured on "America's Most Wanted," as reported here.

On Nov.16, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau made a warranted search at Grenci’s residence in Berkeley Township, the prosecutor said.

During the murder investigation, a forensic examination of Grenci’s phone was conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit which revealed images of child pornography. As such, a second court-ordered search warrant was obtained to allow for the search of Grenci’s phone specifically for child pornography, Billhimer said.

The new warranted search of Grenci's phone uncovered more than 1,000 images of child pornography, according to Billhimer.

Grenci was served with a copy of his complaint on Tuesday at the Ocean County Jail, Billhimer said.

