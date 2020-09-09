Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Free NJ Narcan Giveaway: No ID Or Script Needed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Driver Charged In NY Pedestrian's Death, Fled Parkway Crash Scene

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero
Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 37-year-old man from Toms River has been charged in the death of a Westchester County, NY, man who was struck on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero was charged with vehicular homicide,  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Wednesday.

Daniel Cintron, 50, of Ossining, NY, had been involved in a minor accident late Saturday with a car driven by Frank Puglisi, 21, of Staten Island, NY. before a third vehicle struck both of them along the side of the parkway, Billhimer said.

Cintron and Puglisi had gotten out of their vehicles to inspect crash damage when they were struck by Sandoval-Guerrero's 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, Billhimer said.  

The Mountaineer  struck Puglisi in the left arm and threw Cintron into the parkway's southbound lanes, the prosecutor said. Cintron was run over by passing traffic, he  said. 

Sandoval-Guerrero abandoned his SUV and fled on foot, Billhimer said.

Sandoval-Guerrero was eventually found by police near Route 9 and Church Road in Toms River, and taken into custody. Billhimer said.

Cintron was pronounced dead at the crash scene about 11:15 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Puglisi suffered moderate injuries, troopers said.

Sandoval-Guerrero also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing death or injury while driving with a suspended license, assault by auto and resisting arrest, Billhimer said.

Sandoval-Guerrero was not hurt, troopers said. He was being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.