DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Armed Jersey Shore Man Robbed Lakewood Pharmacy

Jon Craig
Elioenai Aguinaga
Elioenai Aguinaga Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to robbing a pharmacy, authorities said.

Elioenai Aguinaga of Lakewood pleaded guilty to the armed robbery last March, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer 

At the time of his sentencing on March 24 before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski, the State will be seeking a state prison term of eight years, Billhimer said.

On March 26, 2020, Lakewood Township police  were called to Taylor’s Pharmacy on Madison Avenue on a report of a robbery.

Officers found that s suspect had entered the pharmacy, displayed a semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register, Billhimer said. The suspect took approximately $130 and fled the pharmacy, the prosecutor said.

A subsequent investigation determined that Aguinaga was, in fact, the individual who committed the robbery at Taylor’s Pharmacy, Billnimer said.

On April 25, 2020, Aguinaga was arrested by police, processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since his apprehension, Billhimer said.

Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke handled the case.

