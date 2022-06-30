Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A police motorcycle purportedly crashed on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road n Toms River, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center. 

An unconfirmed report said it was a Toms River police officer, but police were not immediately available for comment. 

No other details were available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

