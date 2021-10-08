Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Police ID Toms River Woman Who Died After Slamming Head-On Into Truck In Fiery Crash

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

A 52-year-old woman died after crashing into a truck head-on Monday in Toms River, police said.

Claudine Silverstri was heading west on Route 571 in the left lane when she suddenly drifted into the right and struck a curb and guardrail near Oak Ridge Parkway around 7 a.m., a witness told police.

The vehicle then veered to the left and entered the oncoming traffic lanes, where Silvestri collided head-on with a sign truck before her vehicle caught fire, police said.

Silvestri was trapped inside the car and was pronounced dead at the scene after extrication.

Along with Toms River Police, Toms River EMT‘s, Pleasant Plains and Silverton Fire Companies, the Ocean County Prosecutor‘s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI, and Berkeley Hazmat reported to the accident scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Mark Nater and Ryan Fitzgerald.

