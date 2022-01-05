Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pilot, Flight Instructor Unscathed In Jersey Shore Plane Crash: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Plane crash
Plane crash Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Two people walked away unscathed after his plane crashed on the Jersey Shore Sunday, May 1, as first reported by the Lakewood Scoop.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at Ocean County Airport in Bayville around 6 p.m., the FAA said in a release. The aircraft had departed from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.

The occupants were a pilot and flight instructor, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. 

Click here for more photos from The Lakewood Scoop.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.