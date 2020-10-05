Pathfinder Flips, Manchester Driver, 66, Charged With DUI

A 66-year-old man from Manchester Township has been charged with driving under the influence after a weekend crash, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rodriquez was driving a Toyota Sequoia on Route 571 east when his vehicle crossed in front of a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a teenager from Manchester, Toms River police sad.

As Rodriguez was turning left onto Whitesville Road, police said he cut in front of the Pathfinder and the vehicles collided, The Pathfinder hit a curb and flipped onto its roof.

Rodriguez was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood.

The 17-year-old driver of the Pathfinder and her passengers were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Rodriguez was charged with DUI and other motor vehicle violations, police said.

