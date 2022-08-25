Contact Us
'Out Of Control' Six Flags Rollercoaster Leaves 16 Hurt (DEVELOPING)

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
The Jersey Devil Coaster
The Jersey Devil Coaster Photo Credit: Provided/ Six Flags Great Adventure

At least 16 people were reported hurt when a roller coaster lurched forward at Six Flags Amusement Park, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Initial reports said that all of the injuries were minor when the El Toro Roller Coaster "jerked forward" while unloading riders. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at the park in Jackson. El Toro is a high-speed wooden coaster.

ALSO SEE: 2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A woman claiming she was on the ride described it as "out of control." At least 14 people had been taken to area hospitals, an unconfirmed report said.

CHECK  BACK FOR UPDATES

