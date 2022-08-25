'Out Of Control' Six Flags Rollercoaster Leaves 16 Hurt (DEVELOPING)

At least 16 people were reported hurt when a roller coaster lurched forward at Six Flags Amusement Park, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Initial reports said that all of the injuries were minor when the El Toro Roller Coaster "jerked forward" while unloading riders. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at the park in Jackson. El Toro is a high-speed wooden coaster.

A woman claiming she was on the ride described it as "out of control." At least 14 people had been taken to area hospitals, an unconfirmed report said.

