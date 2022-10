One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was extricated and flown to the hospital, the outlet said.

Click here for more from Ocean County Scanner News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.