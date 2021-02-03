Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean County Trio Charged In Cocaine Bust, Tampering With Evidence

Jon Craig
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

Brick Township police arrested three people during a warranted search.

A police department spokesman said the suspects were "found  destroying evidence at the time officers entered the residence."

Arrested on Friday for possession of cocaine charges and for tampering with evidence were: 

  • Shamaar Strand, 37, from Brick;
  • Katherine Reyes, 30, from Brick; and
  • Isaiah Cruz, 24, from Rockaway, Queens. 

All three were released on summonses, according to Sgt. James Kelly.

