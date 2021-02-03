Ocean County Trio Charged In Cocaine Bust, Tampering With Evidence

Brick Township police arrested three people during a warranted search.

A police department spokesman said the suspects were "found destroying evidence at the time officers entered the residence."

Arrested on Friday for possession of cocaine charges and for tampering with evidence were:

Shamaar Strand, 37, from Brick;

Katherine Reyes, 30, from Brick; and

Isaiah Cruz, 24, from Rockaway, Queens.

All three were released on summonses, according to Sgt. James Kelly.

