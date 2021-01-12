Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean County Man, 88, Gets 10 Years State Prison For Jersey Shore Manslaughter

Jon Craig
Thomas Hatchett
Thomas Hatchett Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

An 88-year-old man with addresses in Ocean and Essex counties has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison in connection with the brutal death of a Florida man, authorities said.

Thomas Hatchett of Manchester Township was sentenced on Tuesday as a result of his earlier guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On July 1, 2019, Manchester Township police received a 9-1-1 call about a victim lying face down in the street in front of a residence. Officers found Igal Hedad, 71, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bleeding from his head with gunshot wounds to his back, Billhimer said. Hedad was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A regional SWAT Team responded and found it unoccupied. Investigation revealed that the resident of the home was Thomas Hatchett and that he previously maintained an address in Essex County. Verona police located Hatchett and transported him to police headquarters. Hatchett was subsequently arrested and charged without incident, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest, Billhimer said.

“Hatchett committed a brutal and senseless act on July 1, 2019. For all intents and purposes, given this defendant’s advanced age, the prison term imposed by Judge Collins is tantamount to a life sentence,” Billhimer said. “Hatchett will most likely spend the balance of his remaining days exactly where he belongs -- behind bars. Our hope is that this sentence affords the family of Mr. Hedad some level of peace and closure,”

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Meghan O’Neill handled the case.

The sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins is subject to the state's No Early Release Act, meaning Hatchett will be required to serve at least 8 1/2 years -- or 85 percent of his sentence --- before he being considered for parole. Hatchett pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Collins on Oct. 23, 2020.

