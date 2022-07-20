Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

Jon Craig
Lakehurst Elementary School
Lakehurst Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported.

An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.

Rehl is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and is being represented by a public defender, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

