Ocean County Driver, 28, Gets 5 Years In State Prison For Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash

A 28-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

Craig Menth, 28, of Barnegat was sentenced on Friday by Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins on his earlier guilty plea to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Menth pleaded guilty to the offense before Judge Collins on Jan. 27, Billhimer said.

On Sept. 1, 2019, Brick Township police responded to Drum Point Road on a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle incident, Billhimer said.

A pedestrian, Robert Berenger, 28, of Brick, had been fatally struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene of the crash, the prosecutor said.

After the crash, police said Berenger was walking east on the shoulder of Drum Point Road when he was hit from behind.

After an investigation, Menth was arrested without incident at his residence in Barnegat the day after the fatal crash.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy handled the case.

