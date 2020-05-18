Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Ocean County Brush Fire Ravages 100 Acres

Jon Craig
A brush fire consumed nearly 100 acres in the Whiting section of Manchester. This view is from Harry Wright Boulevard.
A brush fire consumed nearly 100 acres in the Whiting section of Manchester. This view is from Harry Wright Boulevard. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Whiting Fire Co.

Whiting Fire Company and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service contained a nearly 100-acre brush fire on Sunday near Harry Wright Lake in Manchester, authorities said.

The fire had roared through about 20 acres when it was discovered, but burned another 80 acres before it was extinguished, according to a Facebook post from the fire company. Forked River Fire Department assisted. It was brought under control before reaching any homes, fire officials said.

Manchester Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause, officials said.

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

