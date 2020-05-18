Ocean County Brush Fire Ravages 100 Acres

Whiting Fire Company and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service contained a nearly 100-acre brush fire on Sunday near Harry Wright Lake in Manchester, authorities said.

The fire had roared through about 20 acres when it was discovered, but burned another 80 acres before it was extinguished, according to a Facebook post from the fire company. Forked River Fire Department assisted. It was brought under control before reaching any homes, fire officials said.

Manchester Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.