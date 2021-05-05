NYC Foursome Arrested In $10,000 Heist From Jersey Shore Beauty Shop

Four suspects from New York City have been arrested in connection with an attempted theft of nearly $10,000 in merchandise from a Jersey Shore beauty shop, authorities said.

Toms River police say the foursome may be responsible for similar heists in the tri-state area.

Toms River police responded to a call about a theft-in-progress at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Ulta Beauty shop and hair salon at 1203 Hooper Ave.

Four suspects fled the store on foot and got into a gray Mitsubishi with out-of-state license plates, police said.

Police officers ultimately located and caught Frank Greene, 22 of the Bronx, and a 17-year-old suspect from the Bronx inside a home on Bay Avenue.

Two female suspects, identified as Shaquana John, 24, of Brooklyn, and Sereniti Butler, 20, of the Bronx, were found in nearby woods.

The stolen goods were valued at about $9,221, police said.

Butler was charged with shoplifting, contempt/obstruction and burglary.

Greene and John both were charged with shoplifting, and contempt/obstruction.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with shoplifting and burglary and released to a guardian.

The three adult suspects were being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

