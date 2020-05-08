NY Pair Charged With Assaulting Ocean County Mall Worker Who Enforced Coronavirus Mask Rule

Two people from Upstate New York are accused of hitting and spitting at an Ocean County Mall worker who tried to enforce the use of masks, authorities said.

One suspect remains at large, Toms River police said.

The mall worker was struck by a belt and spit at after asking two shoppers to properly wear masks, Toms River police said in a Facebook post.

Malls in New Jersey reopened June 28 with masks required for all customers and workers to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Richard Alter, 41, and Sylina Kramer, 32, both of Binghamton, were charged with assault, police said.

Alter was additionally charged with terroristic threats. Police have issued a warrant out for his arrest. Kramer was issued a summons.

The pair entered Zumiez at 1201 Hooper Ave. in Toms River at 3:12 p.m. on July 9 when the store employee noticed that both shoppers left their face coverings down around their necks, police said. When she asked them to pull up the masks, Alter started screaming at the employee before picking up a belt for sale and snapping it toward the worker, striking her once, police said.

As the pair left the store, Alter made several threatening comments, while Kramer spit at the Zumiez employee, police said.

