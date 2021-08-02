NJ Man Who Knifed, Shot Officers With BB Gun Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge: Prosecutor

A Lakewood man who knifed and shot a BB gun at police officers was indicted on attempted murder charges, authorities announced.

Stanley Williams, 25, was indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on July 28, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on April 17, when officers responded to a disturbance at a Lisa Robyn Circle home, Billhimer said.

As responding officers were trying to make contact with Williams, he attacked them with a knife, wounding both officers around the head and face, authorities said.

Williams then barricaded himself in the home and, all efforts to effectuate Williams’ peaceful surrender were exhausted, the Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Team and Ocean County Regional SWAT team made a tactical entry around 2:30 a.m. the following day.

As officers made entry into the residence, Williams discharged a BB gun in their direction, striking one of the officers, Billhimer said.

The officers in question were treated for their injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Williams was ultimately taken into custody, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest on April 18, 2021.

He was indicted on two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and several weapons offenses.

Billhimer acknowledges the efforts of Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco, Assistant Prosecutor Genna Moscato, and Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Esler, who are handling the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Team, and the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to William’s indictment.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).

