Newark Juvenile Charged With Attempted Murder In Double-Stabbing On Popular Jersey Shore Beach

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Labor Day stabbings on a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife near 300 Broadway at Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said.

Two men were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City with serious wounds, the police chief said.

The juvenile suspect also was charged with possession of weapon – specifically a knife -- for an unlawful purpose as well as unlawful possession of a weapon in violation, Michigan said in a joint news release with Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

"Both victims are in serious but stable condition this morning,” Billhimer said on Tuesday.

The suspect's name, age and other details were not released because the law prohibits identifying juvenile offenders, the prosecutor said.

“Our collaborative investigation revealed that this juvenile was responsible for both stabbings,'' Billhimer said. "We did have two individuals in custody last night, but only one of them is responsible for both stabbings."

“Everyone involved from the moment this heinous crime occurred really went above and beyond,'' Billhimer said.

The Jenkinson’s Lifeguards, Jenkinson’s management and security staff and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, collectively, "are the reason these two young men are still alive and we have the right person in custody,” the prosecutor said.

@News12NJ stabbing at point Pleasant Beach. Lifeguards and police were really quick in responding. pic.twitter.com/lZUYagGC1M — Kelly McCullough (@arnettchicago) September 7, 2020

Billhimer and Michigan also thanked the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for its help in arresting the suspect.

There was no immediate threat to the general public, Michigan said.

