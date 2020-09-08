Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Juvenile Charged With Attempted Murder In Double-Stabbing On Popular Jersey Shore Beach

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Lifeguards and police rush to a double stabbing at Jenkinson's Beach in Point Pleasant Beach.
Lifeguards and police rush to a double stabbing at Jenkinson's Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Photo Credit: TWITTER user Kelly McCullough

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Labor Day stabbings on a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife near 300 Broadway at Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said.

Two men were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City with serious wounds, the police chief said.

The juvenile suspect also was charged with possession of weapon – specifically a knife -- for an unlawful purpose as well as unlawful possession of a weapon in violation, Michigan said in a joint news release with Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

"Both victims are in serious but stable condition this morning,” Billhimer said on Tuesday.

The suspect's name, age and other details were not released because the law prohibits identifying juvenile offenders, the prosecutor said.

“Our collaborative investigation revealed that this juvenile was responsible for both stabbings,'' Billhimer said. "We did have two individuals in custody last night, but only one of them is responsible for both stabbings."

“Everyone involved from the moment this heinous crime occurred really went above and beyond,'' Billhimer said. 

The Jenkinson’s Lifeguards, Jenkinson’s management and security staff and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, collectively, "are the reason these two young men are still alive and we have the right person in custody,” the prosecutor said.

Billhimer and Michigan also thanked the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for its help in arresting the suspect.

There was no immediate threat to the general public, Michigan said.

ALSO SEE: Two suspects in custody after Labor Day stabbing

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.