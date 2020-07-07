Moving Forward: Ocean Prosecutor Hosts Virtual Town Hall On Community Policing

A Jersey Shore prosecutor plans a "virtual town hall" online meeting to discuss tensions between police and the community and the concept of "community policing." The quarterly public meetings were encouraged by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal,

Titled “Moving Forward -- A Conversation on Law Enforcement and Community Policing,” the first meeting in Ocean County will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on July 22, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Grewal has asked all 21 County Prosecutors of New Jersey to organize quarterly public events to discuss issues relevant to community policing in the 21st century -- also known as the “21/21 Community Policing Project.” The goal of the project is to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve – and to address areas of concern before conflicts arise, Billhimer said.

The panel will discuss social justice, use of force, police accountability and professionalism, police training and internal affairs investigations. Members of the public are encouraged to participate by submitting questions and watching the live stream here via the internet.

Prosecutor Billhimer will be joined by:

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy;

The prosecutor's Chief of County Detectives Joseph F. Mitchell;

Undersheriff Brian J. Klimakowski, who also serves as director of the Ocean County Police Academy;

Manchester Police Chief Lisa Parker;

Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little;

The Rev. William Greene, pastor at Second Baptist Church of Toms River;

The Rev. William Simmons, assistant pastor at Sixth Street Baptist Church of Lakewood;

Jasmin Guarin, founder of the Junior Community Ambassadors Club of Toms River High School South;

William Scharfenberg, chief of Professional Standards at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office;

Captain Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office;

Renee T. White, supervising assistant prosecutor at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office;

Sgt. Thomas Tiernan, Special Investigations Unit at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office;

Agent Michael Colwell, community relations at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Virtual Town Hall conversation will be streamed live at www.ocponj.gov/21-21. The community can submit questions in advance at www.ocponj.gov/21-21 or at communityquestions@co.ocean.nj.us

