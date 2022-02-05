Motorcyclist Killed In 2-Bike Jersey Shore Crash

A motorcyclist died after he collided with another bike over the weekend on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Paul Brinkman, 66, was traveling eastbound in a staggered formation behind a 57-year-old motorcyclist on Pasadena Road, when the 57-year-old motorcyclist tried to pull into the westbound shoulder of the road to help help a disabled motorcyclist around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 30, police in Manchester said.

As he began to slow down, Brinkman "failed to react in time" and collided with the bike, police said. The left front end of Brinkman's Harley Davidson Motorcycle struck the right front end of the motorcycle in front of him, an Indian Motorcycle, causing both to lose control and eject both riders, authorities said.

Brinkman was found seriously injured near the intersection of Mt. Misery Road, in the Whiting Section of the township. Life saving measures were attempted, however, Brinkman ultimately died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist suffered injuries to the right side of his body but refused any further medical attention.

Assisting at the scene were detectives from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Investigators from the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office,

EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Medics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Fire Police from Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, and the New Jersey State Park Police. The roadway was closed in the area of the crash for several hours while officers conducted the investigation. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, following too closely and rider inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors. This crash is being investigated by Ptl. Michael O'Hara of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

