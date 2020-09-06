Missing Ocean County Man, 29, Found Dead In SUV

An Ocean County man who went missing last month was found dead in an SUV in a ShopRite parking lot, his family's attorney said Sunday.

Mauri Mendez, 29, went missing Aug. 27, after calling his mom from their Lakewood home to say he was going to visit his sister 10 minutes away in Toms River, his family said.

Mendez never made it to the house, and calls to his cell phone went straight to voicemail, they said.

Police found Mendez's body early Sunday in the Wall Township ShopRite parking lot, inside of a tan 2000 Chevy Blazer, his family's lawyer Jef Henninger said.

“The family is devastated as this was not the outcome that anyone expected," said Henninger, "as no one plans to bury their 29 year old son."

Mendez's family plans on setting up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral, Henninger said.

