Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Missing Ocean County Man, 29, Found Dead In SUV

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mauri Mendez
Mauri Mendez Photo Credit: Law Offices of Jef Henninger

An Ocean County man who went missing last month was found dead in an SUV in a ShopRite parking lot, his family's attorney said Sunday.

Mauri Mendez, 29, went missing Aug. 27, after calling his mom from their Lakewood home to say he was going to visit his sister 10 minutes away in Toms River, his family said.

Mendez never made it to the house, and calls to his cell phone went straight to voicemail, they said.

Police found Mendez's body early Sunday in the Wall Township ShopRite parking lot, inside of a tan 2000 Chevy Blazer, his family's lawyer Jef Henninger said.

“The family is devastated as this was not the outcome that anyone expected," said Henninger, "as no one plans to bury their 29 year old son."

Mendez's family plans on setting up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral, Henninger said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.