Manchester PD: Burglary Ring Leader Captured After Driving Pickup Into Pond During Pursuit

An accused burglary ring leader who drove his pickup truck into a pond during a police chase was arrested on a warrant a short while later, Manchester police said.

Craig Orler, 43 -- accused of running the ring that netted more than $100,00 -- had a warrant out for his arrest when he refused to pull over in a motor vehicle stop Wednesday, Manchester police said.

He subsequently led police on a pursuit, which ended with Orler driving his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck into a pond and running into the woods, police said. He was arrested a short while later on a tip from the public, authorities said.

A Pennsylvania man who police say was also involved in the burglary ring was arrested, too, while a third man remains at large, Manchester police said.

The trio stole vehicles, trailers, outdoor power equipment, cartons of cigarettes, CBD products and cash, police said.

After weeks of surveillance, authorities said they identified two storage units and two vehicles used to transport stolen items between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Orler bought four ATVs with proceeds from the burglaries, police said.

Orler was charged with money laundering, burglary, theft, criminal mischief, eluding police, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

Also charged by Manchester police were Philadelphia residents James Bendyna, 49, and Roy Bowman, 52. Their charges include burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said. Bendyna was arrested without incident Wednesday, they said. Bowman remains a fugitive, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester Detective Adam Guker at 732-657-2009 , ext. 4210. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.manchesterpolicenj.com .

