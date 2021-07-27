Man Stabbed In Jersey Shore ShopRite Parking Lot Remains Critical

A 44-year-old man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Jersey Shore ShopRite.

The male was found with stab wounds in his back in the Route 70 ShopRite parking lot around 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said.

He was being treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

The incident did not pose a threat to the public, police said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit were investigating.

Anyone in possession of information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3989, or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1122.

