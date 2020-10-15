Man Shot In Head Leaving Toms River Apartments Dies, 19

A 19-year-old Bayville man shot in the head leaving Toms River apartments over the weekend died of his injuries, authorities said.

Javon Cutler of Bayville succumbed to his injuries at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Cutler was in the rear passenger's seat of a friend's car leaving the Toms River Apartments on Main Street on Sunday when he was shot around 8:15 p.m. by an unknown person, Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little previously said.

The driver took Cutler to the Community Medical Center, Billhimer said.

Cutler was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he had been listed in critical condition.

Cutler graduated from Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township in 2019, and was reportedly a member of the varsity football team.

An autopsy was planned on Thursday afternoon by the Ocean County Medical Examiner, the prosecutor said.

Billhimer emphasized that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has any information concerning the investigation is urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

