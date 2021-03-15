Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Lakewood Ice Cream Maker Fined $237K By Feds After 2nd Worker Loses Fingers
'Lucky To Be Alive': Young Jewish Man Found Frozen Solid In Lakewood Forest

Cecilia Levine
Members of the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch found the man frozen solid inside a patch of woods Monday morning.
Members of the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch found the man frozen solid inside a patch of woods Monday morning. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

A young Jewish man who went missing in Lakewood Sunday evening was found alive Monday morning inside a wooded area, so cold he was unable to move.

The man, believed to be 18 years old, was dropped off by friends at a Drake Road Yeshiva Sunday evening, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

But when the friends went back to pick him up, he'd gone missing, the outlet says.

A massive search utilizing a police K9 was launched and, around 10 a.m. Monday, the man was found approximately 300 feet inside a wooded area off of Whitesville Road, the article says.

The young man was not wearing a jacket when he passed out sometime overnight and froze, as temperatures dropped below zero, The Lakewood Scoop says.

An ATV transported the man out of the woods, and he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Volunteers told TLS that the man was lucky to be alive.

