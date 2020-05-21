LSD, Firearms, Steroids Seized In Raid Of Toms River Home

Handguns, LSD, marijuana and anabolic steroids were found during a raid on a Jersey Shore home, authorities said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team identified a home in Toms River being used to store and distribute LSD and steroids, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

During an 11:30 a.m. search Wednesday, police seized approximately 227 grams of LSD, a large amount of anabolic steroids, three handguns, marijuana and about $2,000 from Daniel Elrose's home, Billhimer said.

Elrose, 29, was arrested at his house and charged with possessing and selling the various drugs and possessing firearms, the prosecutor said.

His younger brother, Jeffrey Elrose, 26, also of Toms River, was charged with possessing marijuana, Billhimer said. Both suspects were released on summonses pending future court appearances.

