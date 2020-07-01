Lightning Strike Fire Engulfs Jersey Shore Home

UPDATE: A lightning strike Wednesday ignited a fire that destroyed a Jersey Shore home and killed several pets.

Two cats, a bird and several reptiles died in the Beckerville Road fire, which broke out in the 1½-story ranch house shortly before 3 p.m., Manchester Township police said.

Responders included firefighters from Whiting, Manchester, Ridgeway, Forked River, Lakehurst, Cassville and Whitesville, as well as Manchester Township EMS and police.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross found temporary lodging and provided supplies to the family.

