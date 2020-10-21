Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lakewood Woman, 58, Hospitalized With Serious Burns In Six-Story Apartment Fire

Jon Craig
First responders carry a fire victim from an apartment building at 100 Woehr Ave. in Lakewood.
First responders carry a fire victim from an apartment building at 100 Woehr Ave. in Lakewood. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lakewood Fire Department

A Lakewood woman suffered serious burns over most of her body during an apartment building fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

The general alarm fire broke out in the six-story multi-family brick Peter Ward Apartment building  at 100 Woehr Ave. just before 2 a.m., according to reports.

Two victims were found inside a second-floor apartment including a 58-year-old woman with second- and third-degree burns on 80% of her body, according to an initial unconfirmed report. 

The blaze was contained to one apartment in the mid-rise building, Lakewood Fire Department officials said.

Most of the residents in the 62-unit building occupied by senior citizens and disabled tenants were safely evacuated and have since returned to their apartments, officials said. 

Firefighters from Engine 5 rescued the victims, according to a Lakewood Fire Department Facebook post. 

Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment and remained in serious condition.

Their names had not been released.

The building was evacuated and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

