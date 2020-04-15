Lakewood PD: Pharmacy Robber Caught During Drug Deal

A Lakewood man accused of robbing a local pharmacy at gunpoint last month was caught during a drug deal, authorities said.

Detectives moved in after seeing the exchange between Elioenai Aguinaga, 31, and Krzysztof Slusarz, 39, of Lakewood, FL, on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Further investigation led to robbery and weapons charges against Aguinaga in connection with a March 26 holdup at Taylor's Pharmacy on Madison Avenue, police said.

They also charged him with drug-related offenses and sent Aguinaga to the Ocean County Jail.

Slusarz was charged with drug violations and released on a summons pending a future court date, the statement said.

