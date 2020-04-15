Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Authorities: Ex-Con Who Burglarized Liquor Store Coughs On Hoboken Police, Tears Off Mask
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lakewood PD: Pharmacy Robber Caught During Drug Deal

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Elioenai Aguinaga
Elioenai Aguinaga Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A Lakewood man accused of robbing a local pharmacy at gunpoint last month was caught during a drug deal, authorities said.

Detectives moved in after seeing the exchange between Elioenai Aguinaga, 31, and Krzysztof Slusarz, 39, of Lakewood, FL, on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Further investigation led to robbery and weapons charges against Aguinaga in connection with a March 26 holdup at Taylor's Pharmacy on Madison Avenue, police said.

They also charged him with drug-related offenses and sent Aguinaga to the Ocean County Jail.

Slusarz was charged with drug violations and released on a summons pending a future court date, the statement said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.