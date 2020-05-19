Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Lakewood PD: Pair Charged In Unlocked Car Break-Ins

Jon Craig
Shadira Jones and Jeffrey Perez
Shadira Jones and Jeffrey Perez Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

Don't leave keys in your car, authorities say.

Two people have been arrested in connection with burglarizing multiple vehicles in Lakewood during the past month, police said in a statement.

Shadira Jones, 28, and Jeffrey Perez, 31, both of Lakewood, were arrested Monday after they were linked to at least six burglaries, they said.

Jones and Perez were charged with burglary and theft for car break-ins on the following dates and addresses: April 11 on 13th Street, April 16 on Courtney Road, April 20 on First Street and Second Street, May 7 on 8th Street and May 9 on 7th Street.

Both Perez and Jones were being held at the Ocean County Jail.

