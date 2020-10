First responders were called to a report of a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle in Ocean County, authorities said.

The operator was unresponsive, according to an initial unconfirmed report, and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. at Massachusetts Avenue and Cross Street in Lakewood Township, reports said.

