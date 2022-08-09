Lakewood Man Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography Via WhatsApp: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Lakewood has been arrested for possessing and sharing child pornography, authorities said.

Matthew Robles was charged with the offenses on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Robles had previously been charged with failure to register as a sex offender on Friday, Aug. 5, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Megan’s Law Unit revealed that Robles – a Megan’s Law Registrant under the supervision of the New Jersey Division of Parole- has been employed at a local business establishment in Brick Township without registering or notifying any law enforcement agencies the prosecutor said.

On July 26, 2022, Officers from the Division of Parole conducted a home visit and allegedly discovered images of child pornography on Robles’ cellular phone, Billhimer said.

Robles was taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County Jail for various violations of his parole. All of Robles’ electronic devices were seized by law enforcement for forensic examination purposes.

Detectives discovered that Robles had been uploading and sharing images of child pornography on the internet by way of the WhatsApp Application, Billhimer said.

He remains held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this case or other persons violating Megan’s Law requirements should contact Sergeant John Argento of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929 2027, extension 2903. The information may be provided anonymously. For further information, visit the State Police Sex Offender Internet Registry at http://www.njsp.org/sex-offender-registry/index.shtml

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.