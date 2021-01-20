Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Lakewood First Responders Called To Car-Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
Lakewood police
Lakewood police Photo Credit: Lakewood police

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in Ocean County, authorities said.

The call came in around 3 p.m. on Wednesday about a collision at Lexington and Monmouth avenues in Lakewood.

The pedestrian was bleeding from the head, according to an unconfirmed report. 

Details about the severity of the victim's injuries were not immediately available.

The intersection was shut down due to the crash, initial reports said. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

