KNOW HIM? Police Seek Help Identifying Man Found In Toms River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? This man was found in Toms River without ID and did not know his own name, authorities said.
Know him? This man was found in Toms River without ID and did not know his own name, authorities said. Photo Credit: NJSP

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man found in Toms River.

The man pictured above did not have any identification and did not know his name, New Jersey State Police said.

He was found on Aug. 6 near Water Street in Toms River, and was being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150.

