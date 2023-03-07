Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Woman, 49, Dies In Garden State Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 49-year-old woman died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday, March 7, authorities said.

Rebecca Goodwin was heading north in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck the left guardrail, ran off the road and down an embankment, overturned and struck multiple trees around 1:05 p.m. in Ocean Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Goodwin died as a result of the crash. The left lane of the GSP northbound was closed for approximately four hours resulting in moderate traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.