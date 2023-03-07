Jersey Shore Woman, 49, Dies In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 49-year-old woman died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday, March 7, authorities said.

Rebecca Goodwin was heading north in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck the left guardrail, ran off the road and down an embankment, overturned and struck multiple trees around 1:05 p.m. in Ocean Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Goodwin died as a result of the crash. The left lane of the GSP northbound was closed for approximately four hours resulting in moderate traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.