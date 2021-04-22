Jersey Shore Police Respond To Shots Fired

Police in Ocean County were called on a report of multiple shots fired late Wednesday, authorities said.

Brick Township police officers found blood evidence and bullet casings on Creek Road at about 11:30 p.m.

An initial report said that a 9-1-1 caller had heard eight to 10 shots fired, but the suspect had fled the scene.

No victims were found so police alerted area hospitals to be on the lookout for patients with gunshot wounds, reports said.

