Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Jersey Shore Pedestrian, 55, 'Ran Out Into Traffic,' Police Say

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

A 55-year-old woman from Ocean County was killed when she ran out into traffic on Monday evening, authorities aid.

The fatal pedestrian crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. at Route 70 and Olden Street, according to Brick Township police. 

Jennifer L. Squires, 43, of Brick was driving a white 2020 Mercedes C30, which police said struck and killed Kathleen M. Winits, also of Brick 

Police said Winits was crossing Route 70 going towards the Brick Motor Inn Motel. She crossed against the pedestrian crossing signal, and she was not in the crosswalk, police said.

Squires was driving in the left travel lane, eastbound on Route 70, approaching the intersection with a green light, police said. Her Mercedes struck the pedestrian, then came to a controlled stop. Winits was pronounced dead at the crash seen, police said.

The Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the NJ Department of Transportation responded to assist with the investigation and traffic.

"Witnesses at the scene reported that the pedestrian ran out into traffic," according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, a Brick Police Department spokesman. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Safety Officer David Thergesen at 732-451-2037.

