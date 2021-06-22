Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Jersey Shore Medics Pull Motorist From Burning Vehicle Off Garden State Parkway, Reports Say

Jon Craig

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A trapped motorist was rescued from a burning vehicle after crashing into a tree along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Medics apparently pulled at least one person out of a car after it veered off the northbound lanes of the parkway in Brick Township, initial reports said.

The crash occurred mid-afternoon near mile-marker 94 Tuesday. The car fire was knocked down by local firefighters within 15 minutes, reports said.

Details on the condition of the motorist were not immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

