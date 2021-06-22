Jersey Shore Medics Pull Motorist From Burning Vehicle Off Garden State Parkway, Reports Say

A trapped motorist was rescued from a burning vehicle after crashing into a tree along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Medics apparently pulled at least one person out of a car after it veered off the northbound lanes of the parkway in Brick Township, initial reports said.

The crash occurred mid-afternoon near mile-marker 94 Tuesday. The car fire was knocked down by local firefighters within 15 minutes, reports said.

Details on the condition of the motorist were not immediately available.

