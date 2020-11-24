Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man Sexually Assaulted Visitor At Long-Term Care Facility, Jackson Police Say

Jon Craig
Rashiiva Shorter
Rashiiva Shorter Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A 40-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman in a Jersey Shore assisted living facility in which he resides, authorities said.

The woman told police a friend dropped her off at the Pushkin Memorial Home on Puskin Road in Jackson last week, where she planned to meet a man. But the long-term care resident led her into his room, locked the door, displayed an edged weapon and demanded the woman perform a sexual act with him, Jackson police said. 

As the incident progressed, she told him that she had a friend who had driven her to the location waiting outside in a car for her at which time the suspect fled, police said.

The victim then got out of the room, found her ride and notified police shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday

Police later found Rashiiva Shorter, 40, walking along Crescent Road and took him into custody.

Shorter was charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal restraint and two weapons offenses. 

He was being held at Ocean County Jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident urged to call the Jackson Police Detective Bureau at 732-928-1111.

