Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Luring A 'Girl' For Sex Who Was An Undercover Agent: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for luring a girl for sex — who actually was an undercover detective, authorities said.

Richard Hoffman, of Mays Landing, was sentenced on Friday, July 8, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The charge was in connection with a series of events that occurred in Toms River in September 2018, Billhimer said.

A judge also ordered Hoffman to register as a Megan’s Law Offender, and that he be subject to parole supervision for life.

Hoffman was arrested on Sept. 5, 2018, as part of Operation Open House - a multi-agency undercover operation led by the New Jersey Department of Criminal Justice, New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

This operation targeted men who were using the social media applications, Whisper and Kik, to attempt to lure underage girls and boys for sexual activity.

Hoffman, who reportedly believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, arranged to meet her at a residence in Toms River for purposes of engaging in sexual activity, Billhimer said.

In reality, Hoffman was chatting with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. On September 5, 2018, Hoffman arrived at the prearranged location in Toms River and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and later released due to New Jersey Bail Reform.

