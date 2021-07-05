Jersey Shore Man Gets 15 Years State Prison For Secretly Stashing 1.5 Pounds Cocaine In His Car

A 36-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for secretly stowing cocaine and assorted other drugs in his car, authorities said.

Michael Trotman of Beachwood previously pleaded guilty to possession more than five ounces of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Trotman was sentenced on Friday by Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins, the prosecutor said.

Two concurrent prison sentences stemmed from separate traffic stops in Manchester and Brick townships, in 2018 and 2020, respectively, Billhimer said.

While searching his vehicle during the Manchester stop, police found "a hidden compartment in the center console area" containing about 1.5 pounds (or 700 grams) of cocaine, as well as quantities of codeine, oxycodone pills, and marijuana – all packaged for distribution, according to Billhimer.

About $1400 in cash also was discovered in the vehicle and seized by the patrol officers.

Although initially held in the Ocean County Jail on that charge, Trotman was subsequently released by the court as a result of bail reform, Billhimer said.

On March 4, 2020, Brick Township police stopped Trotman for swerving on a roadway, Billhimer said. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana; Trotman was found to be in possession of more than one-half ounce of cocaine, as well as a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the prosecutor said.

Trotman was taken into custody, again, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his latest arrest.

