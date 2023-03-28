Jersey Shore Man Convicted Of Threatening Woman, Burying Gun Under Deck: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Manchester has been convicted on a weapons offense in connection with threatening a woman with a gun, authorities said.

Mark Britt was found guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after a week-long trial, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The jury concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Britt used a handgun to threaten a woman at a residence they shared in Manchester Township, the prosecutor said. The jury also found Britt guilty of harassment. Britt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.

On July 23, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the female victim went to the lobby of the Manchester Township Police Department reporting that an act of domestic violence had occurred at her residence on Northampton Boulevard.

An argument developed between the victim and Britt, and she decided to leave the residence with her child. As she was placing the infant in her vehicle, Britt threatened the victim while he was holding a handgun, Billhimer said.

When questioned by police, Britt denied the presence of a firearm at the residence and consented to a search of his room. During the search, police found ammunition and other evidence indicating the presence of a firearm, Billhimer said.

Britt then admitted to having firearms at the residence and volunteered to surrender them. Officers found that Britt had buried two firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories under a deck in his backyard, the prosecutor said.

