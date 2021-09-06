Jersey Shore Man, 40, Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography On Google Meets, Prosecutor Says

A 40-year-old man from Ocean County has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Richard Knight of New Eqypt was charged Wednesday with possessing and distributing sexual explicit materials involving minors, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation began in December 2020 after numerous referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force the prosecutor said.

The Task Force detected that someone using the Google Meets program was uploading images of child pornography to the internet, Billhimer said.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, U. S. Homeland Security Investigations and Plumsted Township police made a warranted search on Knight’s residence in New Egypt, Billhimer said.

Detectives seized two cell phones from Knight's home, authorities said.

Knight was arrested at his workplace in Browns Mills, Burlington County, according to Billhimer.

He was processed at Plumsted Township Police Department, and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was being held pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor said.

