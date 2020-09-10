Jersey Shore Home Health Aide Arrested For Stealing $16K From Patients' Checking Accounts

A home health aide from Ocean County has been arrested for stealing more than $16,000 from her elderly patients, authorities said.

Keighla Bloschock. 27, of Manchester Township was charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery, computer related criminal activity and money laundering, Manchester police said.

The home health aide allegedly bought extravagant items such as jewelry and high-end clothing with the stolen money, and tried to pay off thousands of dollars in personal student loans, police said.

An investigation began when one of Bloschock’s patients tried to pay her mortgage and learned that there wasn't enough money in her account to do so, police said.

Bloschock had nearly emptied her banks accounts, police said, leaving the patient with just a few dollars.

Manchester Detective Adam Emmons tracked a substantial quantity of the victim’s stolen funds to multiple bank accounts in Bloschock’s name, according to police.

The accounts were seized and a considerable amount of stolen funds were expected to be returned to the victim, police said.

Emmons also located a second victim while combing through bank records. This victim, also an elderly patient of Bloshchock’s, confirmed that thousands of dollars had been stolen from him, according to police.

Bloshchock, while supposedly caring for the elderly patients, was stealing their personal checks and making them out to herself, police said.

Bloschock was arrested on 18 criminal charges and released pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with information about Bloschock or possible thefts is urged to call Detective Emmons at 732-657-2009, ext. 4203.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com and via Facebook.

