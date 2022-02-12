Contact Us
Jersey Shore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Cocaine, LSD, Pot Bust: Prosecutor

Nicole Acosta
Andrew Bradley
Andrew Bradley Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A Lacey Township man on Friday, Feb. 11 pleaded guilty to his role in a Jersey Shore drug bust, authorities said.

Detectives discovered several ounces of cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and more during a warranted search of the car and home of Andrew Bradley, 22, in October 2021, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Bradley was storing and selling cocaine and marijuana out of a home in the Forked River section of the township between 2017 and 2020, the prosecutor said.

Lacey Township police launched an investigation on Oct. 1, 2021, when they stopped Bradley in his car. 

The subsequent search also yielded psilocybin mushrooms and drug supplies indicative of manufacturing and distributing cocaine, authorities said.

Bradley was arrested but later released from the Ocean County Jail under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

His sentencing was scheduled for April 1. 

